Development Experts Raise Questions About Whether U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Fulfilling Transparency, Accountability Standards

Devex: Taking stock of DFC’s early months

“The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has been officially operating for about six months, and while it has met some goals, other early actions have raised questions about how the agency is delivering on its development mandate and living up to its required transparency and accountability standards. … DFC has multiple legal requirements regarding transparency and data — including publishing project-level data and reporting to foreignassistance.gov — that it has not yet fulfilled. … DFC has also not released details about its new accountability mechanism…” (Saldinger, 6/15).