U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Launches New Health, Prosperity Initiative

Devex: U.S. DFC launches new health investment initiative

“The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has launched a new initiative aimed at ramping up the agency’s focus on and funding for health investments, particularly those that foster global health resilience. The Health and Prosperity Initiative seeks to invest some $2 billion over the next three years and catalyze about $3 billion in private financing alongside its efforts. … Through the initiative, DFC will invest between $5 million and $500 million per project. It will use a range of its investment products in medical technologies, digital health, supply chain financing, manufacturing of health supplies, pharmacies, and pharmaceuticals, in addition to WASH and food security, said [Nafisa Jiwani, managing director for health initiatives at DFC], who is leading the effort…” (Saldinger, 5/11).