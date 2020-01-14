Devex Speaks With Development Experts About Expectations, Concerns For First Year Of U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

Devex: What the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation needs to do in year 1

“Touted as the most significant change to the foreign aid ecosystem in the United States in more than 15 years and a critical tool for countering China, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, or DFC, has a lot of expectations to live up to as it opens its doors. The new agency, created with the passage of the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development, or BUILD Act, in 2018, officially began operations Jan. 2 after a budget-related delay. … Devex spoke with several development experts and DFC watchers about what they’re looking for from the agency in its first year and what concerns they have…” (Saldinger, 1/14).