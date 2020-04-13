CSIS Releases April 2020 Issue Of Global Health Policy Center Monthly Newsletter

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Global Health Policy Center Monthly Update

In the April 2020 CSIS Global Health Policy Center Newsletter, J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of CSIS and director of the CSIS Global Health Policy Center (GHPC), provides a spotlight on the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring several podcast episodes hosted by Morrison and H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS chief communications officer, on various aspects of the coronavirus outbreak; a video series on the U.S. response to COVID-19; and several analyses on the global response to the pandemic. The newsletter also features other global health-related publications, podcast episodes, and past and upcoming events hosted by CSIS (April 2020).