menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

CSIS Releases April 2020 Issue Of Global Health Policy Center Monthly Newsletter

Apr 13, 2020

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Global Health Policy Center Monthly Update
In the April 2020 CSIS Global Health Policy Center Newsletter, J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of CSIS and director of the CSIS Global Health Policy Center (GHPC), provides a spotlight on the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring several podcast episodes hosted by Morrison and H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS chief communications officer, on various aspects of the coronavirus outbreak; a video series on the U.S. response to COVID-19; and several analyses on the global response to the pandemic. The newsletter also features other global health-related publications, podcast episodes, and past and upcoming events hosted by CSIS (April 2020).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.