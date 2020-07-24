KFF, CSIS Virtual Discussion On Outcomes Of AIDS 2020 Conference Available Online

KFF: Online Event: Highlights from the Virtual AIDS 2020 Conference

On Friday, July 24, KFF and the CSIS Global Health Policy Center hosted a public event to discuss the outcomes of the AIDS 2020 Virtual Conference. The discussion covered scientific developments, current HIV/AIDS funding levels, progress towards global targets, and the intersection of HIV and COVID-19. In addition, panelists discussed the conference’s virtual platform. The event featured a panel discussion with Monica Gandhi, AIDS 2020 San Francisco Local Chair and Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco; Shannon Hader, Deputy Executive Director, Programme at UNAIDS; Jennifer Kates, Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health & HIV Policy at KFF; and Greg Millett, Vice President and Director, Public Policy at amfAR. J. Stephen Morrison, Senior Vice President and Director of GHPC at CSIS, moderated (7/24).