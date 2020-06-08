COVID-19 Pandemic Response Efforts Interrupt Sexual-Health Supply Chain

The Atlantic: The Sexual-Health Supply Chain Is Broken

“…DKT’s struggles highlight the fragility of a global supply chain in which essential goods and medicines are often sourced from a small handful of countries whose competitive advantage has allowed them to dominate various steps of the production cycle. This is not a challenge limited to reproductive health: All over the world, manufacturing, shipping, and logistics have slowed or halted altogether as governments have closed factories, grounded flights, and sealed off borders in response to the coronavirus. But whereas for most goods, this represents little more than an inconvenience, when it comes to vital sexual- and reproductive-health commodities, such breakdowns can put lives at risk…” (Sussman, 6/8).