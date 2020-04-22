menu

Blogs Address Health, Supply Chain Implications Of COVID-19

Apr 22, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19 and addiction — a secret burden during this pandemic
Rachel Bannister, co-founder of the campaign group Mental Health — Time for Action (4/21).

World Economic Forum: This is why keeping global supply chains moving is key to overcoming COVID-19
Anabel González, non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (4/20).

World Economic Forum: Will COVID-19 lead to the global resurgence of other deadly diseases?
Sean Fleming, senior writer for formative content at the World Economic Forum (4/21).

