U.N. Rejects U.S. Assertion Body Using Coronavirus To Promote Abortion; Pandemic Changing Access To Abortion, Contraception Due To Lockdowns, Supply Chain Disruptions

POLITICO: How coronavirus is changing access to abortion

“As the coronavirus steamrolls the global order, reproductive health care practitioners and advocates are struggling to maintain access to contraception and abortions. Lockdowns and disrupted supply chains have prompted a flurry of action in the sector as governments, practitioners, and advocates react to a crisis that has highlighted the often tenuous access to sexual health care products and services…” (Webber, 5/21).

Reuters: U.N. rejects U.S. claim it is using coronavirus to promote abortion

“The United Nations rejected on Thursday an accusation by the United States that the world body was using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to promote access to abortion through its humanitarian response to the deadly global outbreak. … ‘Any suggestion that we are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to promote abortion is not correct,’ U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said…” (Nichols, 5/21).

The Telegraph: U.S. under fire after claiming U.N. is using the pandemic as an opportunity to ‘advance abortion’

“The United States has accused the United Nations of using the pandemic to promote abortion as an essential service, prompting outrage from activists who say the move is designed to curb women’s rights. In a letter addressed to António Guterres, secretary general of the U.N., on Monday, John Barsa, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), called on the U.N. to drop references to sexual and reproductive health in its Covid-19 humanitarian response plan (HRP). … The U.N.’s global HRP makes 14 references to ‘sexual and reproductive health,’ predominantly calling for services and supply chains to be maintained in order ‘to protect and promote the rights and safety of women and girls’…” (Newey, 5/21).