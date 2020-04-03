Countries Worldwide Respond To, Impacted By COVID-19

AFRICA

CNBC Africa: COVID-19 — “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa — the worry is no one is sure how big (Bishop, 4/2).

The Guardian: ‘If it comes, it will overwhelm us’: Malawi braces for coronavirus (Vidal, 4/3).

PRI: As coronavirus spreads, poor communities in Kenya are left vulnerable (Gikandi, 4/2).

Quartz: South Africa’s leadership in HIV research is galvanizing to tackle coronavirus and develop tests (Wild, 4/2).

Reuters: Medical aid marooned as Africa shuts borders amid coronavirus pandemic (McAllister et al., 4/3).

Reuters: African governments team up with tech giants to fight coronavirus lies (Akwagyiram et al., 4/2).

Reuters: U.N. agency keeps Africa food aid flowing amid coronavirus (Dzirutwe et al., 4/2).

U.N. News: Burkina Faso crisis and COVID-19 concerns highlight pressure on Sahel food security (4/2).

ASIA

Foreign Policy: Is China Underreporting Its Coronavirus Figures? (Quinn, 4/2).

NPR: Researchers Fear A 2nd Wave Of COVID-19 In China (Beaubien, 4/3).

Reuters: ‘Shoot them dead’ — Philippine leader says won’t tolerate lockdown violators (Perry, 4/1).

U.N. News: India: Migrant workers’ plight prompts U.N. call for ‘domestic solidarity’ in coronavirus battle (4/2).

Washington Post: India confronts its first coronavirus ‘super-spreader’ — a Muslim missionary group with more than 400 members infected (Slater et al., 4/2).

EUROPE

AP: What virus? Belarus rejects strict measures against pandemic (Karmanau, 4/2).

Financial Times: One in 15 people in London may already be infected with coronavirus (Sheppard/Mancini, 4/2).

The Hill: Putin tells Russians to stay home all month amid coronavirus threat (Budryk, 4/2).

U.N. News: COVID-19: from conflict to pandemic, migrants in Bosnia face a new challenge (4/3).

U.N. News: ‘Everyone at risk’ as coronavirus cases tick up among migrants and refugees sheltering in Greece (4/2).

Washington Post: Italy and Spain see ‘first positive signs’ in coronavirus crisis, ambassadors say (DeYoung, 4/2).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: In Ecuador, families wait with their dead as bodies pile up (Armario/Solano, 4/2).

NPR: Ecuador’s COVID-19 Outbreak Is One Of South America’s Biggest (Otis, 4/3).

U.N. News: ‘Working round the clock’ to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants during COVID-19 pandemic: U.N. agencies (4/1).

MIDDLE EAST

Reuters: Exclusive: Hackers linked to Iran target WHO staff emails during coronavirus — sources (Menn et al., 4/2).

Reuters: Elections, ties with China shaped Iran’s coronavirus response (4/2).

NORTH AMERICA

Reuters: Canada faces ‘critical week’ in coronavirus crisis, death toll jumps (Ljunggren et al., 4/2).