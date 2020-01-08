Chinese Authorities Continue Work To Identify Cause Of Viral Pneumonia Outbreak; Officials Across Asia Take Heightened Precautions

Washington Post: Specter of possible new virus emerging from central China raises alarms across Asia

“An outbreak of an unidentified and possibly new viral disease in central China is prompting officials across Asia to take heightened precautions ahead of the busy Lunar New Year travel season. Officials in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines said in recent days they will begin setting up quarantine zones or scanning passengers from China for signs of fever or other pneumonia-like symptoms that may indicate a new disease possibly linked to a wild animal market in Wuhan…” (Shih et al., 1/8).

