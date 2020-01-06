Chinese Authorities Continue Work To Identify Cause Of Pneumonia Outbreak In Wuhan

BloombergQuint: China Pneumonia Outbreak Widens to 59 Amid Hunt for Source

“A pneumonia outbreak in China that’s infected 15 more people doesn’t appear to be spreading from human to human, officials said, after ruling out SARS as a potential cause of the mysterious disease. As of Sunday morning, 59 people had been diagnosed with pneumonia, the cause of which is unknown, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement late Sunday. That’s up from 44 on Friday…” (Gale, 1/6).

Reuters: Chinese authorities say viral pneumonia outbreak is not SARS, MERS or bird flu

“Chinese healthcare authorities in Wuhan said an outbreak of viral pneumonia was not Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), or bird flu, and that they were still working to identify the cause and source…” (Li/Woo, 1/5).

STAT: Experts search for answers in limited information about mystery pneumonia outbreak in China

“…The infections are linked to a large seafood market where it is believed some exotic animals were also sold for consumption. The World Health Organization has said little about the outbreak beyond that it is in close contact with China authorities on the issue…” (Branswell, 1/4).