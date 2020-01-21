WHO Confirms New Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted Through Human-To-Human Contact; 6 People Dead, Nearly 300 Infected As Nations Take Steps To Screen Travelers From China

AP: Countries around world gear up response to new coronavirus

“Countries in Asia and elsewhere have begun body temperature checks at airports, railway stations and along highways in hopes of catching people carrying a new coronavirus that is believed to have spread from Wuhan in central China and sickened more than 290 people in that country. The recent confirmation that the disease can spread between humans has heightened fears as millions of Chinese travel during the annual Lunar New Year holiday…” (Moussa et al., 1/21).

CNN: 6 people dead, almost 300 infected as China confirms Wuhan virus can be spread by humans

“Officials in China are racing to contain the spread of a new virus that has left at least six people dead and sickened almost 300, after it was confirmed the infection can spread between humans. Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected, announced a series of new measures Tuesday, including the cancellation of upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people…” (Griffiths/Gan, 1/21).

New York Times: Deadly Mystery Virus Reported in 2 New Chinese Cities and South Korea

“…The virus already appears to have spread outside China, with the authorities in South Korea reporting on Monday that a Chinese woman who arrived at the Incheon International Airport on Sunday from Wuhan had tested positive for the illness. Last week, three cases were reported in Thailand and Japan involving people who had traveled through Wuhan…” (Hernández et al., 1/20).

Reuters: WHO expects further spread of new coronavirus in China

“The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in coming days. ‘More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days,’ said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic…” (Farge, 1/21).

STAT: WHO calls for emergency meeting on new virus in China, as cases spread to health care workers

“The World Health Organization announced Monday that it would convene an expert panel to determine whether a fast-developing outbreak caused by a new virus in China should be declared a global health emergency. … The committee will [meet on Wednesday] to decide whether it constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, or a PHEIC…” (Branswell, 1/20).

Washington Post: Travelers at 3 U.S. airports to be screened for new, potentially deadly Chinese virus

“Federal health officials said Friday they will begin screening airline passengers arriving at three U.S. airports for a new virus from central China … Starting immediately, the screenings will be conducted at specially designated areas of three international airports — Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York’s John F. Kennedy…” (Sun, 1/17).

