Chinese Researchers Identify Novel Coronavirus As Potential Cause Of Wuhan Pneumonia Outbreak

Wall Street Journal: New Virus Discovered by Chinese Scientists Investigating Pneumonia Outbreak

“Chinese scientists investigating a mystery illness that has sickened dozens in central China have discovered a new strain of coronavirus, a development that will test the country’s upgraded capabilities for dealing with unfamiliar infectious diseases. The novel coronavirus was genetically sequenced from a sample from one patient and subsequently found in some of the others affected in the city of Wuhan, people familiar with the findings said. Chinese authorities haven’t concluded that the strain is the underlying cause of sickness in all the patients who have been isolated in Wuhan since the infection first broke out in early December, the people said…” (Khan et al., 1/8).

