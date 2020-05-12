China Plans To Test All Wuhan Residents For Novel Coronavirus After Disease Resurgence; African Researchers Push For Funding, Developing Diagnostic Test; Europe Fears Second Wave; Navajo Nation In U.S. Hit Hard

AFRICA

AP: Cape Town and its province are South Africa’s virus hotspot (Magome, 5/11).

Eurasia Review: Dearth Of Medical Resources in Africa For COVID-19 Reminiscent Of Early HIV/AIDS Pandemic (5/10).

Financial Times: Mystery deaths in Nigeria provoke fear of unrecorded coronavirus surge (Munshi, 5/12).

The Guardian: ‘We depend on God’: gravediggers on frontline of Kano’s Covid-19 outbreak (Akinwotu, 5/11).

IPS: Africa’s Health Dilemma: Protecting People from COVID-19 While Four Times as Many Could Die of Malaria (Bafana, 5/11).

New York Times: Kenyans Held for Weeks in Quarantine Were Told to Pay to Get Out (Dahir, 5/8).

NPR: They Used To Give Their Kids 3 Meals A Day. Then Came Coronavirus (Bwire, 5/11).

PRI: Researchers in Senegal are developing a coronavirus test kit to be used across Africa (Rosman, 5/11).

Quartz Africa: African scientists sense a once-in-a-life opportunity to push for research funding (Edward-Ekpu, 5/11).

ASIA

New York Times: Taiwan’s Weapon Against Coronavirus: An Epidemiologist as Vice President (Hernández et al., 5/9).

PRI: India begins to ease restrictions on areas with no new coronavirus cases (Shenoy, 5/11).

Washington Post: After six new cases, Wuhan plans to test all 11 million residents for coronavirus (Fifield, 5/12).

Washington Post: Tracing South Korea’s latest virus outbreak shoves LGBTQ community into unwelcome spotlight (Kim, 5/11).

Washington Post: In one of the world’s largest slums, the fight against the coronavirus has turned into a struggle to survive (Slater et al., 5/11).

EUROPE

AFP: Putin eases Russia’s stay-at-home orders as cases soar (Brown/Antonova, 5/11).

New York Times: A Coronavirus Mystery Explained: Moscow Has 1,700 Extra Deaths (Nechepurenko, 5/11).

POLITICO: Europe fears coronavirus second wave (Paun, 5/12).

Reuters: Merkel urges prudence as Germany’s infection rate remains critical (Nienaber/Escritt, 5/11).

Xinhua: German gov’t to earmark up to 750 mln euros for developing coronavirus vaccine (5/12).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

AP: Pandemic upends life on isolated, idyllic Galapagos Islands (Armario/Vasquez, 5/11).

The Atlantic: Brazil’s Pandemic Is Just Beginning (Friedman, 5/10).

The Hill: Mexican president says NYT ‘lacking in ethics’ over coronavirus report (Bernal, 5/11).

New Humanitarian: As COVID-19 takes off in Latin America, Amazon indigenous groups fear the worst (Dupraz-Dobias, 5/11).

Reuters: ‘Gathering to kill me’: Coronavirus patients in Haiti fear attacks, harassment (Paultre/Marsh, 5/11).

MIDDLE EAST

Reuters: Coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000 (Ghantous/Barrington, 5/11).

Reuters: Lebanon fears second coronavirus wave as new infections surge (Francis, 5/11).

Reuters: Yemen declares Aden an ‘infested’ city as coronavirus spreads, clashes erupt (Ghobari et al., 5/10).

NORTH AMERICA

Fox News: Feds spent nearly $100B on pandemic readiness, health security in decade leading up to coronavirus crisis (Olson, 5/11).

HuffPost: Navajo Nation Now Has More Known COVID-19 Cases Per Capita Than Any State (Miller, 5/11).

Reuters: Coronavirus in Mexico made worse by trio of health risk factors (Gonzalez et al., 5/11).