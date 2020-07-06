China Insists WHO Investigations Into COVID-19 Should Be Broad, Suggests Spain As Alternative Source

The Telegraph: China says investigations into origins of Covid-19 should look beyond its borders

“Chinese officials and experts have insisted that any investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic should not be confined to China, pointing to Spain as an alternative source. The statements appear to be an attempt to dampen expectations ahead of a World Health Organization ‘scoping mission’ to the country next week, which aims to establish a platform to trace the emergence of Sars-Cov-2…” (Newey, 7/3).