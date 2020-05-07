WHO Considers Mission To China To Hunt For Novel Coronavirus Origins; Pompeo Defends Theory Of Lab Origin; China Denounces Allegation As ‘Lie’

Bloomberg: Search for Virus Origin Heats Up With WHO Seeking China Mission

“The World Health Organization is considering a new mission to seek the source of the coronavirus in China, amid growing controversy over the origin of a pandemic that has killed more than a quarter of a million people…” (Gretler/Kresge, 5/6).

The Hill: China won’t allow access to investigate source of coronavirus until ‘final victory’ against virus

“China’s ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday that the country’s government would not allow the international community to investigate the source of the novel coronavirus until after a ‘final victory’ against the disease…” (Wise, 5/6).

POLITICO: ‘We’re all trying to figure out the right answer’: Pompeo defends mixed messages on Wuhan lab

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Wednesday that seemingly conflicting assessments from senior Trump administration officials regarding the origins of the novel coronavirus were in fact ‘entirely consistent’ — repeatedly clashing with reporters over the unsubstantiated theory that the disease developed out of a research laboratory in Wuhan, China…” (Forgey, 5/6).

Reuters: China says it backs WHO in tracing COVID-19, denounces U.S. ‘lies’

“China said on Thursday it supports the World Health Organization (WHO) in trying to pinpoint the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling one lie after another in his attacks on Beijing…” (Tian, 5/7).

