China Attempted To Stall WHO From Declaring COVID-19 Pandemic, U.S. Intelligence Officials Say

Newsweek: Exclusive: As China Hoarded Medical Supplies, The CIA Believes It Tried To Stop The WHO From Sounding The Alarm On The Pandemic

“The CIA believes China tried to prevent the World Health Organization from sounding the alarm on the coronavirus outbreak in January — a time when Beijing was stockpiling medical supplies from around the world. A CIA report, the contents of which were confirmed to Newsweek by two U.S. intelligence officials, said China threatened the WHO that the country would stop cooperating with the agency’s coronavirus investigation if the organization declared a global health emergency. It was the second such report from a Western intelligence service and is likely to further inflame tensions between the United States and China over a pandemic that has killed 280,000 people worldwide — more than a quarter of them American…” (Jamali/O’Connor, 5/12).