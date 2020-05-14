U.S. Accusation Of Chinese Hacking COVID-19 Research Slanderous, China Says; China Attempted To Cut Ties To WHO Investigation If Agency Declared Global Emergency, CIA Report Shows

Fox News: China put pressure on WHO to scale back coronavirus warning to stockpile supplies, CIA believes: report

“The CIA believes China tried to prevent the World Health Organization from warning other countries about the novel coronavirus outbreak in January as it worked feverishly to stockpile medical supplies from countries around the world, including the United States. The CIA report, titled ‘U.N.-China: WHO Mindful But Not Beholden to China,’ accuses China of threatening to cut ties with WHO’s coronavirus investigation team if the agency declared a global health emergency, Newsweek first reported on Tuesday…” (Chakraborty, 5/13).

Reuters: China calls U.S. accusation of hacking in COVID-19 research “slander”

“China’s foreign ministry, asked about China-linked hackers breaking into U.S. COVID-19 research, said China opposed what it called slander from the United States…” (Crossley, 5/14).