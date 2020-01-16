menu

CGD Expert Discusses Strategies For Strengthening Medicine Quality In LMICs

Jan 16, 2020

Center for Global Development: Improving Medicines Quality in LMICs: Role of Market and Financing Institutions
Prashant Yadav, visiting fellow at the Center for Global Development, discusses the risks of poor quality medicines for global health, highlights the findings of a new report from the National Academies titled, “Stronger Food and Drug Regulatory Systems Abroad,” and outlines strategies for strengthening quality regulation in low- and middle-income countries, including the roles of donors and development finance (1/15).

