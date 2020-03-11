menu

CGD Expert Outlines Actions For Potential Global Health Security Challenge Fund

Mar 11, 2020

Center for Global Development: The Call for a Global Health Security Challenge Fund
Amanda Glassman, executive vice president at CGD, CEO of CGD Europe, and senior fellow at CGD, discusses a concept note for a potential “Global Health Security Challenge Fund as part of [a] package of actions to be taken at the upcoming G7 meeting in June 2020 at Camp David.” The concept note outlines a set of deliverables that includes the current response to COVID-19 and future global health security needs (3/10).

