CDC’s MMWR Provides Update On Immunodeficiency-Associated Vaccine-Derived Polioviruses Worldwide

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Update on Immunodeficiency-Associated Vaccine-Derived Polioviruses — Worldwide, July 2018-December 2019

Grace Macklin, polio eradication, research, and policy consultant for the WHO, and colleagues discuss immunodeficiency-associated vaccine-derived polioviruses (iVDPVs) among persons with primary immunodeficiencies (PID) and note, “Surveillance for iVDPV infections among patients with PID needs to be strengthened, and development of poliovirus antivirals needs to be accelerated to treat iVDPV infections to achieve and maintain eradication of all polioviruses” (7/17).