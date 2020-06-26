CDC’s MMWR Discusses Progress Toward Global Polio Eradication

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Progress Toward Polio Eradication — Worldwide, January 2018-March 2020

Anna N. Chard, epidemic intelligence service officer with the Global Immunization Division at CDC’s Center for Global Health, and colleagues, discuss progress toward global polio eradication, including vaccination, surveillance, and reported cases and isolations, writing, “Substantial efforts to address programmatic challenges are essential to safely restore and scale-up polio field activities in 2020, including use of a stabilized type 2 oral poliovirus vaccine to prevent new [circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV2)] emergences” (6/26).