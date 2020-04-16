menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Blogs, Statements Address U.S. Freeze Of WHO Funding

Apr 16, 2020

International Women’s Health Coalition: IWHC Condemns U.S. Decision to Halt WHO Funding (4/15).

U.N. Dispatch: The Trump Administration’s Decision to Freeze Funding for the World Health Organization Will Make the Coronavirus Pandemic Much Worse
Mark Leon Goldberg, executive editor of U.N. Dispatch (4/15).

World Economic Forum: WHO officials respond to U.S. funding halt: ‘We regret the decision’
Linda Lacina, digital editor with the World Economic Forum (4/15).

World Economic Forum: How is the World Health Organization funded?
Josephine Moulds, freelance journalist (4/15).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.