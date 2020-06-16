Blogs, Releases Address COVID-19 Impacts, Response Funding, Other Related Topics

Brookings: Yemen and COVID-19: The pandemic exacts its devastating toll

Omer Karasapan, consultant with Strategies for Stability (6/15).

Center for Global Development: Using Military Health Systems in the Response to COVID-19

Joseph Kazibwe, assistant technical analyst in health economics with iDSI, and colleagues (6/15).

Chicago Council on Global Affairs: COVID-19, Malnutrition, and Climate Change — The Need to Transform the System

Cynthia Rosenzweig, senior research scientist at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (6/15).

DevPolicy Blog: With COVID-19, the SDGs are even more important

Dane Moores, manager of the policy team at World Vision Australia (6/16).

Friends of the Global Fight: 192 Faith Leaders Urge Congress To Provide Robust Funding for International COVID-19 Relief (6/15).

Health GAP: HIV+ People Are More than Two Times Likelier to Die of COVID-19 so Why Aren’t Leaders Doubling Down on the HIV Response?

Jessica Bassett, director of communications at Health GAP (6/11).

ONE Blog: COVID-19 has revealed inequalities on an unprecedented scale

Melene Rossouw, founder of Women Lead Movement (6/15).

UNAIDS: UNAIDS highlights six critical actions to put gender equality at the center of COVID-19 responses (6/15).

World Economic Forum: Environmental leadership will be more in demand than ever after COVID-19

Neal Myrick, vice president of social impact at Tableau Software (6/15).