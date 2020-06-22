menu

Blog Posts Discuss Locusts In East Africa, Cuban Medical Diplomacy, Other Global Health Issues

Jun 22, 2020

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Addressing the locust crisis in East Africa: A Q&A with Dr. Christina Owen
Christina Owen, senior program officer in the agricultural development group at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (6/18).

Center for Global Development: Women and Girls Are Leading the Way towards Universal Access to Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare: Will the Global Community Follow?
Julia Kaufman, program coordinator at CGD (6/18).

Think Global Health: Medical Diplomacy — Lessons From Cuba
Hannah Todd, medical student at Baylor College of Medicine (6/15).

Think Global Health: Pig Pandemics and Other “Epizootic” Threats
Ravensara S. Travillian, data scientist, teacher, and science writer in Seattle (6/16).

