Blogs, Releases Discuss Climate Change, WASH, Reparations For Cholera Victims In Haiti, Other Global Health Issues

Jun 26, 2020

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s “The Optimist”: Exemplars in Global Health: Q&A with Dr. Niranjan Bose
Niranjan Bose, managing director of Health & Life Sciences Strategy at Gates Ventures LLC (6/24).

Brookings Institution’s “Future Development”: Climate change merits a fiscal response like COVID-19’s
Vinod Thomas, visiting professor for the Asian Institute of Management and former senior vice president at the World Bank (6/24).

Global Citizen: 3 Key Takeaways From the ‘Power the Partnership: End the Neglect’ Event on NTDs (6/25).

Global Citizen: How I Found My Way to Advocating for Safe Water and Sanitation in Nigeria and Beyond
Toyin Saraki, founder-president of Wellbeing Foundation Africa (6/23).

Harvard Law Today: Seeking overdue reparations for U.N.-caused devastation in Haiti
Beatrice Lindstrom, clinical instructor and supervising attorney in Harvard Law School’s International Human Rights Clinic (6/24).

UNAIDS: Survey shows that many people lack multimonth HIV treatment in Latin America (6/24).

WHO: 10th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared over; vigilance against flare-ups and support for survivors must continue (6/25).

WHO: An update on the fight against antimicrobial resistance (6/24).

