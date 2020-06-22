menu

Blog Posts, Releases Address COVID-19 In Africa, India, Europe, Other Issues Related To Pandemic

Jun 22, 2020

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Africa: In the fight against  COVID-19, an unsung  continent
Solomon Zewdu, deputy director for global development in Ethiopia and Africa COVID-19 workstream coordinator at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (6/15).

BMJ Opinion: What we all should know about PPE for healthcare workers
Jos Verbeek, occupational health physician and the coordinating editor of the Cochrane Work review group, and colleagues (6/18).

Brookings: Africa in the news: COVID-19, debt relief, and political updates
Payce Madden, research analyst, and Mary Treacy, research intern, both with the Africa Growth Initiative at Brookings (6/20).

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders: India: MSF opens 100-bed COVID-19 treatment center in Bihar (6/19).

Think Global Health: Commercial Determinants of Health in COVID-19
Adnan Hyder, senior associate dean for research and a professor of global health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, and colleagues (6/18).

Think Global Health: Shifting Front Lines in West Africa
Evaborhene Aghogho Nelson, global health and development postgraduate fellow at University College London (6/17).

WHO Regional Office for Europe: Tapping into WHO expertise allows Uzbekistan to increase COVID-19 testing (6/19).

