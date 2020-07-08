Birx Discusses WHO, U.S., China Responses To COVID-19 Pandemic At Atlantic Council Panel

POLITICO: Birx touts global cooperation as Trump makes WHO exit official

“White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx on Tuesday touted U.S. investment in global public health and praised international efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic just as the Trump administration formally withdrew from the World Health Organization. Birx, appearing at an Atlantic Council panel discussion, pointed to U.S. investments in global efforts to combat HIV and tuberculosis and praised the international community for sharing information early in the pandemic that she said reduced U.S. deaths…” (Ehley, 7/7).

Reuters: China could have done more to aid world’s COVID-19 response, top U.S. health official says

“…At a panel held by the Atlantic Council, a U.S. think tank, Birx said the United States would have been more focused on identifying COVID-19 patients without symptoms if China has shared information about the frequency with which COVID-19 patients, particularly young people, are asymptomatic. … Birx said that public health officials had originally assumed that only 15 to 20% of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic when in fact that number is at least 40%…” (O’Donnell, 7/7).