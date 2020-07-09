COVID-19 Spread In Africa Reaching ‘Full Speed’; Cases In Philippines Pass 50K; Millions Of Yemeni Children Face Starvation Amid Pandemic; Canada PM Touts Country’s Response; Birx Urges Some U.S. States To Return To Phase 1

AFRICA

AP: COVID-19 pandemic in Africa is now reaching ‘full speed’ (Anna, 7/9).

CNN: Africa’s battle against Covid-19 will be won or lost here (McKenzie/Swails, 7/6).

Pulitzer Center: COVID’s Darkest Effects: How the Pandemic May Fuel Child Trafficking in Ghana (Leadholm, 7/8).

ASIA

AP: Philippines virus cases soar past 50,000 as lockdown eases (Gomez/Favila, 7/8).

Bloomberg: Beijing Just Reported No Cases. Here’s How They Turned It Around (7/7).

Reuters: Japan supercomputer suggests changes to travel, work amid airborne virus threat (Swift, 7/8).

The Telegraph: How a tiny and impoverished Pacific island beat the coronavirus (Mulyanto/Smith, 7/9).

EUROPE

MedPage Today: Has Italy Beaten COVID-19? (Fiore, 7/7).

LATIN AMERICA

CNN: How Uruguay is avoiding the Covid-19 spread plaguing Latin America (Oppman, 7/6).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Virus projects renew questions about UAE’s mass surveillance (Gambrell, 7/9).

Fox News: Millions of Yemen’s children face starvation as coronavirus outbreak worsens, UNICEF warns (Yingst, 7/8).

NORTH AMERICA

CIDRAP News: With single-day case record, U.S. COVID-19 total tops 3 million (Soucheray, 7/8).

CNN: Birx’s nod to mask fashion is more than just sartorial (Bennett, 7/8).

Globe and Mail: Poll finds 81% of Canadians say the Canada-U.S. border should remain closed (Dickson, 7/6).

New York Times: Pandemic Plunges Puerto Rico Into Yet Another Dire Emergency (Rosa/Robles, 7/8).

POLITICO: Pence touts progress in Covid-19 hot spots amid a surge of cases (Ehley/Lim, 7/8).

Reuters: Canada handled the coronavirus outbreak better than United States, PM Trudeau says (Ljunggren, 7/8).

STAT: A flawed Covid-19 study gets the White House’s attention — and the FDA may pay the price (Herper, 7/8).

Washington Post: Birx urges ‘red zone states’ to revert to Phase 1 guidelines for gatherings (7/8).