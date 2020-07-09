COVID-19 Spread In Africa Reaching ‘Full Speed’; Cases In Philippines Pass 50K; Millions Of Yemeni Children Face Starvation Amid Pandemic; Canada PM Touts Country’s Response; Birx Urges Some U.S. States To Return To Phase 1
AFRICA
AP: COVID-19 pandemic in Africa is now reaching ‘full speed’ (Anna, 7/9).
CNN: Africa’s battle against Covid-19 will be won or lost here (McKenzie/Swails, 7/6).
Pulitzer Center: COVID’s Darkest Effects: How the Pandemic May Fuel Child Trafficking in Ghana (Leadholm, 7/8).
ASIA
AP: Philippines virus cases soar past 50,000 as lockdown eases (Gomez/Favila, 7/8).
Bloomberg: Beijing Just Reported No Cases. Here’s How They Turned It Around (7/7).
Reuters: Japan supercomputer suggests changes to travel, work amid airborne virus threat (Swift, 7/8).
The Telegraph: How a tiny and impoverished Pacific island beat the coronavirus (Mulyanto/Smith, 7/9).
EUROPE
MedPage Today: Has Italy Beaten COVID-19? (Fiore, 7/7).
LATIN AMERICA
CNN: How Uruguay is avoiding the Covid-19 spread plaguing Latin America (Oppman, 7/6).
MIDDLE EAST
AP: Virus projects renew questions about UAE’s mass surveillance (Gambrell, 7/9).
Fox News: Millions of Yemen’s children face starvation as coronavirus outbreak worsens, UNICEF warns (Yingst, 7/8).
NORTH AMERICA
CIDRAP News: With single-day case record, U.S. COVID-19 total tops 3 million (Soucheray, 7/8).
CNN: Birx’s nod to mask fashion is more than just sartorial (Bennett, 7/8).
Globe and Mail: Poll finds 81% of Canadians say the Canada-U.S. border should remain closed (Dickson, 7/6).
New York Times: Pandemic Plunges Puerto Rico Into Yet Another Dire Emergency (Rosa/Robles, 7/8).
POLITICO: Pence touts progress in Covid-19 hot spots amid a surge of cases (Ehley/Lim, 7/8).
Reuters: Canada handled the coronavirus outbreak better than United States, PM Trudeau says (Ljunggren, 7/8).
STAT: A flawed Covid-19 study gets the White House’s attention — and the FDA may pay the price (Herper, 7/8).
Washington Post: Birx urges ‘red zone states’ to revert to Phase 1 guidelines for gatherings (7/8).