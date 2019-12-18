Bipartisan FY 2020 Appropriations Package Includes Funding For Biodefense, PEPFAR, Global Fund

Homeland Preparedness News: Appropriations legislative package bolsters funding for nation’s biodefense efforts

“The U.S. House Appropriations Committee on Monday released the domestic priorities and international assistance appropriations minibus, which includes ramped-up final budget amounts for several biodefense-related items, including the Strategic National Stockpile…” (Riley, 12/17).

Washington Blade: Congress agrees to boost in funds for Trump’s HIV plan — and then some

“In a positive move in the fight against HIV/AIDS, the spending package Congress unveiled this week more-or-less meets President Trump’s request for an additional $300 million for his plan on the domestic front, but also rejects his proposed draconian cuts for research and global programs. … PEPFAR funding at the State Department matches FY19 levels, at $4.37 billion, rejecting a $1 billion cut Trump proposed in his budget. Additionally, the deal includes $1.56 billion for the Global Fund, which is the first installment of a new three year pledge, and reaffirms the U.S. share of 33 percent of Global Fund contributions…” (Johnson, 12/17).