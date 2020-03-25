menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Bill Gates Says U.S. Did Not Act Quickly Enough To Avoid Shutdowns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mar 25, 2020

CNBC: Bill Gates says the U.S. missed its chance to avoid coronavirus shutdown and businesses should stay closed
“Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday that the United States missed its chance to avoid mandated shutdowns because it didn’t act fast enough on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. ‘The U.S. is past this opportunity to control (COVID-19) without shutdown,’ Gates said during a TED Connects program broadcast online. ‘We did not act fast enough to have an ability to avoid the shutdown’…” (Bursztynsky, 3/24).

Additional coverage of Bill Gates’s interview comments is available from GeekWire, The Hill, and Washington Times.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.