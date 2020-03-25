Bill Gates Says U.S. Did Not Act Quickly Enough To Avoid Shutdowns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CNBC: Bill Gates says the U.S. missed its chance to avoid coronavirus shutdown and businesses should stay closed

“Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday that the United States missed its chance to avoid mandated shutdowns because it didn’t act fast enough on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. ‘The U.S. is past this opportunity to control (COVID-19) without shutdown,’ Gates said during a TED Connects program broadcast online. ‘We did not act fast enough to have an ability to avoid the shutdown’…” (Bursztynsky, 3/24).

