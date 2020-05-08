Articles, Statements Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Brookings: Figures of the week: The costs of financing Africa’s response to COVID-19

Chris Heitzig, research analyst with the Africa Growth Initiative at Brookings (5/7).

Georgetown University Medical Center: Dearth of Medical Resources in Africa for COVID-19 Reminiscent of Early HIV/AIDS Pandemic (5/7).

Médecins Sans Frontières: Responding to COVID-19 in a country already fighting a dual HIV/TB epidemic (5/8).

Think Global Health: Rethinking the Future of Global Health

Vaibhav Gupta, global health and international development expert (5/5).

Think Global Health: Coronavirus and Ebola: Hard Lessons, Prudently Applied

Jill Miller, director of the Center for Applied Learning and Impact at IREX (5/4).

Think Global Health: COVID-19: It Ain’t Over Until There’s PPE All Over

Madeleine Ballard, executive director of the Community Health Impact Coalition and an assistant professor of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Carey Westgate, deputy director at the Community Health Impact Coalition, and colleagues with the Community Health Impact Coalition (5/4).

Think Global Health: The Trillion-Dollar Question With COVID-19

Luke Shors, writer and entrepreneur, and Michael Ferrari, global head of climate and agronomic decision sciences with Syngenta (5/6).

UNAIDS: Supporting sex workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand (5/7).

World Bank: Fact Sheet: Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (4/27).

WHO: How WHO is re-imagining and fixing the links in the supply chains during COVID-19 (5/7).

WHO: WHO Solidarity Trial: How a Spanish doctor joined the race for a COVID-19 treatment (5/7).