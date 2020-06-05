African Nations Plan To Ramp Up COVID-19 Testing; Disease Reaches India’s Rural Areas; Storm Season Complicates Pandemic Response In Latin America, Mexico; Europe Considers Reopening Borders

AFRICA

AP: U.N. chief: COVID-19 compounds dire situation in Mali, Sahel (Lederer, 6/5).

Devex: Africa CDC rolls out strategy to ramp up coronavirus testing (Jerving, 6/5).

NPR: Who Do People Trust For Coronavirus Info? In Zambia, It’s Nuns On The Radio (Baskar, 6/4).

Reuters: WHO says its representative told to leave Equatorial Guinea (Prentice, 6/5).

Reuters: African countries secure 90 million coronavirus test kits for next six months (Paravicini, 6/4).

ASIA

Reuters: India’s urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis (Ghoshal et al., 6/4).

Wall Street Journal: South Korea’s Coronavirus Formula: Heavy on Stimulus, Light on Lockdowns (Jeong, 6/4).

Xinhua: China stresses targeted COVID-19 containment measures, developing vaccines and drugs (6/4).

EUROPE

The Economist: Covid-19 threatens Europe’s success at fighting inequality (6/6).

France 24: A continent in fragments: Europe mulls re-opening borders after Covid-19 (Fillon, 6/5).

LATIN AMERICA

The Economist: How Colombia’s second-largest city is controlling the pandemic (6/4).

New Humanitarian: Known unknowns: The challenge of collecting COVID-19 data in Venezuela (Cincurova, 6/4).

Reuters: For Venezuelans, a key obstacle for handwashing during pandemic — no running water (Sequera et al., 6/4).

Wall Street Journal: Remittances, a Lifeline for El Salvador, Plummet Amid Pandemic (Pérez, 6/4).

MIDDLE EAST

PRI: Yemen faces spread of COVID-19 ‘with no health care system at all’ (Snyder, 6/4).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Mexico leader urges calm after jump in reported COVID deaths (Sherman, 6/5).

AP: Storm season adds to pandemic worries for Mexico, C. America (Verza/Aleman, 6/5).