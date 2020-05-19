African Nations Lack Sufficient Coronavirus Diagnostic Kits; India, Bangladesh Prepare For Cyclone Amid Social Distancing; Hospitals Overwhelmed In Brazil, Impacting Health Workers; Pandemic Could Worsen Mental Health Crisis In U.S.

AFRICA

New Humanitarian: African countries struggle to find the coronavirus test kits they need (Zhu, 5/18).

Reuters: Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state by two weeks: SUNA (Abdelaziz/Hassan, 5/18).

Reuters: Zimbabweans go hungry as coronavirus compounds climate woes (Dzirutwe, 5/18).

Reuters: Africa backs WHO, needs help with debt relief, supplies: Ramaphosa (Nebehay, 5/18).

Washington Post: Why Cape Town has 10 percent of Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases (Wroughton/Bearak, 5/19).

Xinhua: Over 250,000 children in Libya at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases: UNICEF, WHO (5/19).

ASIA

AP: India and Bangladesh brace for strong cyclone (Ghosal et al., 5/19).

Washington Post: Bars and barre return, but date night isn’t the same: A glimpse into the new normal (Mahtani, 5/15).

Washington Post: India and Bangladesh prepare for monster cyclone as pandemic rages (Slater, 5/19).

EUROPE

POLITICO: How Russia’s Coronavirus Crisis Got So Bad (Berdy, 5/19).

POLITICO: Vaccine skeptics threaten Europe’s bid to beat coronavirus (Paun et al., 5/18).

Reuters: U.K. COVID-19 death toll nears 43,000 as scrutiny over strategy grows (Bruce, 5/19).

LATIN AMERICA

BBC: Coronavirus: Hospitals in Brazil’s São Paulo ‘near collapse’ (5/18).

IPS: Coronavirus Leads to Nosedive in Remittances in Latin America (Márquez, 5/18).

New Humanitarian: COVID-19 brings fear and discrimination to Venezuelans in Ecuador (Rojo, 5/18).

Wall Street Journal: Brazil’s Nurses Are Dying as Covid-19 Overwhelms Hospitals (Magalhaes et al., 5/19).

MIDDLE EAST

New Humanitarian: In Pakistan, missed immunizations drive new disease fears (Mukhtar, 5/18).

Reuters: Yemen could face ‘catastrophic’ food situation as pandemic worsens: FAO (El Dahan, 5/18).

Reuters: Coronavirus ‘not a pandemic in Pakistan’ says top court, ordering curbs lifted (Shahzad/Bukhari, 5/18).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Pandemic threatens to deepen crisis in mental health care (Manchillo/Choi, 5/19).

Reuters: Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas (Brown, 5/18).