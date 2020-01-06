Africa Facing Extremism, Hunger, Ebola At Beginning Of 2020

Associated Press: Africa starts 2020 battling extremism, Ebola and hunger

“A tragic airline crash with far-reaching consequences, cataclysmic cyclones that may be a harbinger of the future, the death of an African icon, and a new leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize. These African stories captured the world’s attention in 2019 — and look to influence events on the continent in 2020. The battles against extremist violence and Ebola will also continue to be major campaigns in Africa in the coming year…” (Meldrum, 1/1).