Afghanistan, Pakistan See Increase In Reported Polio Cases In 2019; Vaccination Efforts Hindered By Militant Threats, Misinformation

VOA: Polio Remains Threat in Militant-hit Areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan

“Afghanistan and Pakistan witnessed a spike in reported polio cases last year, further highlighting what local officials call an imminent threat to the border region between the two countries caused by militant threats and misinformation. … According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nigeria are the only countries in the world where polio has not been eliminated. While WHO is on the verge of declaring Nigeria polio-free, Afghanistan and Pakistan are seeing an uptick in new cases since 2018…” (Mohammad/Habibzada, 1/24).