85% Of New Coronavirus Cases Occurring In Europe, U.S., WHO Says; Experts Look At Preparedness In Developing Nations

Al Jazeera: Can developing nations handle the COVID-19 pandemic?

“…The United Nations is asking for two billion dollars to help the poorer nations. Millions of people around the world do not have access to basic washing facilities, sanitation and hygiene. Some nations’ health systems lack medical supplies, or are under strain after natural disasters and other outbreaks. So, how can we avoid a catastrophe?…” (Smith, 3/24).

Newsweek: 85 Percent of New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Europe and United States, World Health Organization Says

“…Speaking at a Tuesday press briefing at the WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris said that ‘the outbreak is accelerating very rapidly and the case numbers we received overnight will put that up considerably.’ Europe is now considered the new global epicenter of the outbreak by the WHO. … While the United States is not in a national lockdown, multiple states have issued stay-at-home orders to slow the coronavirus’ spread…” (Rodriguez, 3/24).

Reuters: Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

“The United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said, as the U.S. negotiators reached an agreement on a $2-trillion aid package and India announced a nationwide lockdown in the world’s second-most populous country…” (Morland et al., 3/25).

AFRICA

Bloomberg: Ebola-Scarred Sierra Leone Calls Year-Long Coronavirus Emergency (de Bassompierre, 3/24).

The Guardian: Africa leads calls for debt relief in face of coronavirus crisis (Lamble, 3/25).

Quartz: South Africa’s poor face a health and safety quandary as the country goes into coronavirus lockdown (Young, 3/24).

U.N. News: U.N. in Nigeria strengthens COVID-19 containment and care, mobilizes $2 million for key support to Government (3/24).

ASIA

The Hill: China lifting restrictions in Hubei province (Johnson, 3/24).

Quartz: India’s swiftness in dealing with Covid-19 will decide the world’s future, says WHO (Sharma, 3/24).

U.N. News: COVID-19: Lockdown across India, in line with WHO guidance (3/24).

Wall Street Journal: China’s Progress Against Coronavirus Used Draconian Tactics Not Deployed in the West (Page, 3/24).

Washington Post: India’s 1.3 billion people go into lockdown for three weeks (Slater/Masih, 3/24).

EUROPE

CNBC: Coronavirus death toll rises again in Italy, while Spain turns ice rink into morgue (Amaro, 3/25).

CNN: Boris Johnson issues stay-at-home order, sending UK into lockdown to fight coronavirus pandemic (Picheta, 3/24).

The Hill: Spanish soldiers fighting coronavirus find nursing homes full of ‘dead and abandoned’ elderly (Bowden, 3/24).

Washington Post: In Russia, facial surveillance and threat of prison being used to make coronavirus quarantines stick (Dixon, 3/25).

LATIN AMERICA

Al Jazeera: How are countries in Latin America fighting coronavirus? (Rampietti, 3/25).

AP: Brazil’s Bolsonaro again says coronavirus concern overblown (Biller, 3/25).

The Hill: Mexican president: Coronavirus bailout will help poor, not major companies (Moreno, 3/24).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Aid group says Mideast lockdowns hinder humanitarian efforts (Magdy et al., 3/25).

Reuters: Iran coronavirus toll rises to 2,077 after 143 new deaths (3/25).

U.N. News: Enable ‘all out effort’ to counter COVID-19 in war-ravaged Syria, urges top U.N. envoy (3/24).