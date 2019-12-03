menu

6 Nations Report Additional Vaccine-Derived Polio Cases; Pakistan Records More Than 90 Wild Poliovirus Cases

Dec 03, 2019

CIDRAP News: Six nations report more polio cases; Pakistan tops 90
“Countries experiencing recent polio outbreaks saw no letup in activity, with Pakistan reporting five new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases and four African nations, Pakistan, and the Philippines reporting more circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases, according to the latest update from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI)…” (Schnirring, 12/2).

