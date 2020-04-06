430K People Traveled From China To U.S. Since Novel Coronavirus Detected, New York Times Analysis Shows

New York Times: 430,000 People Have Traveled From China to U.S. Since Coronavirus Surfaced

“Since Chinese officials disclosed the outbreak of a mysterious pneumonialike illness to international health officials on New Year’s Eve, at least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States on direct flights from China, including nearly 40,000 in the two months after President Trump imposed restrictions on such travel, according to an analysis of data collected in both countries. … Mr. Trump has repeatedly suggested that his travel measures impeded the virus’s spread in the United States. … But the analysis of the flight and other data by the New York Times shows the travel measures, however effective, may have come too late to have ‘kept China out,’ particularly in light of recent statements from health officials that as many as 25 percent of people infected with the virus may never show symptoms…” (Eder, 4/4).

