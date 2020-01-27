China’s Response To Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Receives Mixed Reviews; Virus Might Be Impossible To Contain, Some Experts Say As WHO Calls For International Cooperation

New York Times: In Coronavirus, a ‘Battle’ That Could Humble China’s Strongman

“…Compared to the very low bar set by the Chinese leadership’s secrecy and inaction during the SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003, [Chinese leader Xi Jinping] has responded with speed and alacrity to the latest health emergency, a pneumonialike virus that at last official count has killed at least 80, sickened thousands in China and spread around the world. But there are also signs that the government, especially at the regional level in Hubei Province, the source of the outbreak, was slow to recognize the danger and is continuing to mishandle the crisis. Some public health experts have asked whether the sweeping travel restrictions that have been imposed are leaving people without access to medical care, while many Chinese remain unconvinced the government is being completely forthcoming about the toll of the disease…” (Myers et al., 1/26).

Reuters: China bans wildlife trade nationwide due to coronavirus outbreak

“China banned wildlife trade nationwide in markets, supermarkets, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s market watchdog, agricultural ministry, and forestry bureau said in a joint statement…” (Leng et al., 1/26).

STAT: Containing new coronavirus may not be feasible, experts say, as they warn of possible sustained global spread

“Some infectious disease experts are warning that it may no longer be feasible to contain the new coronavirus circulating in China. Failure to stop it there could see the virus spread in a sustained way around the world and even perhaps join the ranks of respiratory viruses that regularly infect people…” (Branswell, 1/26).

U.N. News: U.N. heath agency: Time is now to ‘act as one’ in fighting infectious coronavirus

“Following confirmed cases of the Novel coronavirus in Europe, the United Nations health agency released a statement on the need for the international community to work together as one to combat the infectious disease. The evolving outbreak that began in China is ‘a sign that every country needs to be ready to timely detect and manage outbreaks of any type,’ the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday…” (1/25).

Washington Post: Worries grow that quarantine in China not enough to stem increasingly virulent coronavirus

“Even as China takes more stringent measures to limit the movement of the vast country’s population during the biggest travel period of the year, there are increasing fears that the quarantine will not be enough to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, which so far has infected at least 2,800 people in China and killed 81…” (Shih et al., 1/27).

