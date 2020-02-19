menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

3rd Global Ministerial Conference On Road Safety An Opportunity To Make Progress Toward Halving Global Road Traffic Deaths, Injuries, WHO Says

Feb 19, 2020

World Health Organization: It’s time to get serious in addressing the leading killer of our youth
Etienne Krug, director at the WHO’s Department of Social Determinants of Health, discusses the road transport system, road safety, and related challenges for health and development. Krug writes, “The declaration from ministers and stakeholders [convening at the 3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety] in Stockholm will pave the way for the necessary political will and additional innovative approaches to drive progress towards halving global road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. Let’s hope the right decision is taken now, so that we can move quickly towards a safe, healthy, and clean transport system for everyone” (2/19).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.