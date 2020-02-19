3rd Global Ministerial Conference On Road Safety An Opportunity To Make Progress Toward Halving Global Road Traffic Deaths, Injuries, WHO Says

World Health Organization: It’s time to get serious in addressing the leading killer of our youth

Etienne Krug, director at the WHO’s Department of Social Determinants of Health, discusses the road transport system, road safety, and related challenges for health and development. Krug writes, “The declaration from ministers and stakeholders [convening at the 3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety] in Stockholm will pave the way for the necessary political will and additional innovative approaches to drive progress towards halving global road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. Let’s hope the right decision is taken now, so that we can move quickly towards a safe, healthy, and clean transport system for everyone” (2/19).