3-Pronged Approach Needed To Increase Access To Antibiotics, AMR Industry Alliance Board Member Writes In Opinion Piece

Devex: Opinion: How to oppose the menace of antimicrobial resistance

Serufusa Sekidde, board member of the AMR Industry Alliance

“…5.7 million people, including 1 million children, are dying annually from antibiotic-treatable conditions because they cannot access the necessary antibiotics in time. … To increase access to antibiotics …, we need a three-pronged approach: … First, to increase availability, we need to ensure that any novel antibiotics we research and develop are registered in more countries. … Secondly, we need to ensure that all antibiotics available on the market are of high quality and appropriately used. … Lastly, no single entity can tackle the lack of access to antibiotics on its own, so we must focus on building and strengthening new and existing partnerships. … That’s why it is significant that a diverse coalition of biotechnology, diagnostics, generics, and large research-based biopharmaceutical companies and associations — the AMR Industry Alliance — has come together to add their expertise and resources to the fight against AMR…” (1/20).