AMR Industry Alliance Report Calls On Governments To Step Up Funding For R&D Of New Antibiotics, Other Products

CIDRAP News: Industry urges more government action on antibiotic development

“The level of funding for late-stage research and development of new antibiotics and other products to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is insufficient to meet global health needs, and governments need to step up to the plate, according to an industry report released [Thursday]. … The companies in the [AMR Industry Alliance, which published the report,] are responsible for roughly one third of the global antibiotic supply chain, and nearly 50% of the AMR-related products in preclinical development. They say they can’t sustain a viable pipeline of products to address the growing threat of drug-resistant infections on their own…” (Dall, 1/16).

SciDev.Net: Fight against antibiotic crisis stymied by lack of R&D spend

“…AMR is estimated to result in 700,000 deaths annually, a figure that is forecast to surge to 10 million by 2050 if solutions are not found, according to the U.N. The vast bulk of this impact is predicted to hit developing countries, with Africa and Asia accounting for almost 90 percent…” (Willmer, 1/16).