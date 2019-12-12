10 New Ebola Cases Recorded In DRC Outbreak, Representing Uptick In Numbers Following Violent Attacks On Workers

CIDRAP News: DRC records 10 new Ebola cases as WHO fights resurgence

“The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) recorded 10 new Ebola cases [Wednesday], as reflected on the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Ebola dashboard. The double-digit jump is a disheartening return to numbers last seen in mid-September. The 10 new cases raise the outbreak total to 3,340, including 2,207 deaths. A total of 441 suspected cases are still under investigation…” (Soucheray, 12/11).

Additional coverage of various aspects of the Ebola outbreak and response is available from Homeland Preparedness News and New Humanitarian.