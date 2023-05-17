Testimony: Prior Authorization in Medicare Advantage

Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek, an Associate Director for the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF, testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on May 17, 2023 as part of a hearing on Examining Health Care Denials and Delays in Medicare Advantage. Her testimony describes what the Medicare Advantage market looks like today, the use of prior authorization by Medicare Advantage insurers, and gaps in data that limit oversight and the ability to understand and assess how the use of prior authorization impacts Medicare Advantage enrollees.