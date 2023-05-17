menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

Testimony: Prior Authorization in Medicare Advantage

Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek
Published: May 17, 2023

Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek, an Associate Director for the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF, testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on May 17, 2023 as part of a hearing on Examining Health Care Denials and Delays in Medicare Advantage. Her testimony describes what the Medicare Advantage market looks like today, the use of prior authorization by Medicare Advantage insurers, and gaps in data that limit oversight and the ability to understand and assess how the use of prior authorization impacts Medicare Advantage enrollees.

Topics

Tags

DOWNLOAD

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.