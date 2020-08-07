Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek is a Senior Policy Analyst for the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF. She focuses on providing timely, policy-relevant analyses, with the goal of developing data-driven approaches to pressing national health policy issues. Her work has been published in Health Affairs and JAMA and cited by the Washington Post, New York Times, and USA Today, among others.

She previously worked as an economist on the staff of the Budget Committee in the United States Senate during the passage and initial implementation of the Affordable Care Act and has also held positions at the Health Care Cost Institute, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, NERA Economic Consulting, and Bienestar Human Services.

Dr. Fuglesten Biniek received her PhD in Health Policy with a concentration in Health Economics from Harvard University, MA in Applied Economics from the Johns Hopkins University, and BA in Economics from the University of California Los Angeles.