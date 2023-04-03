Access Problems And Cost Concerns Of Younger Medicare Beneficiaries Exceeded Those Of Older Beneficiaries In 2019

Medicare is a primary source of health insurance coverage for several million people younger than age sixty-five who have long-term disabilities.

Published in the journal Health Affairs, this analysis compared measures of access to care, cost concerns, and satisfaction with care for beneficiaries younger than age sixty-five versus those ages sixty-five and older, using the 2019 Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey. It also compared beneficiaries in traditional Medicare with those in Medicare Advantage, given that a growing share of younger beneficiaries with disabilities are enrolled in private plans.

It finds that Medicare beneficiaries younger than age sixty-five reported worse access to care, more cost concerns, and lower satisfaction with care than beneficiaries ages sixty-five and older, regardless of their type of Medicare coverage. Among beneficiaries younger than age sixty-five in traditional Medicare, the share reporting cost concerns was highest among those without supplemental coverage.