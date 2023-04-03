menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

Access Problems And Cost Concerns Of Younger Medicare Beneficiaries Exceeded Those Of Older Beneficiaries In 2019

J. Wyatt Koma , Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek , Juliette Cubanski , and Tricia Neuman
Published: Apr 03, 2023

Medicare is a primary source of health insurance coverage for several million people younger than age sixty-five who have long-term disabilities.

Published in the journal Health Affairs, this analysis compared measures of access to care, cost concerns, and satisfaction with care for beneficiaries younger than age sixty-five versus those ages sixty-five and older, using the 2019 Medicare Current Beneficiary Survey. It also compared beneficiaries in traditional Medicare with those in Medicare Advantage, given that a growing share of younger beneficiaries with disabilities are enrolled in private plans.

It finds that Medicare beneficiaries younger than age sixty-five reported worse access to care, more cost concerns, and lower satisfaction with care than beneficiaries ages sixty-five and older, regardless of their type of Medicare coverage. Among beneficiaries younger than age sixty-five in traditional Medicare, the share reporting cost concerns was highest among those without supplemental coverage.

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.