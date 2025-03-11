Data: To calculate Medicaid enrollment by eligibility group and congressional district, this analysis uses the 2021 T-MSIS Research Identifiable Demographic-Eligibility and Claims Files, the Missouri Census Data Center’s Geocorr 2022 data, the Medicaid new adult group enrollment data collected through MBES for June 2024 (downloaded in February 2025), and the Census American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates, 2023. Assigning Medicaid Enrollees to Congressional Districts: This analysis used the Missouri Census Data Center’s Geocorr 2022 tool to create a zip code-to-congressional district crosswalk and a county-to-congressional district crosswalk. Using those crosswalks, we assigned Medicaid enrollees to congressional districts in the T-MSIS data. In some cases, a county or a zip code can be split among multiple congressional districts. In those cases, enrollees were randomly assigned to a congressional district based on an allocation factor from the Geocorr 2022 tool that is calculated using the 2020 decennial census. For each state, we calculated the percentage of people living in a zip code that aligned with a single congressional district and the percentage of people living in a county that aligned with a single congressional district. In most states, the zip code alignment was better, and we used the zip code crosswalk. In 9 states (AL, IA, KY, MS, MT, NC, NE, RI, and WV), the county alignment was better, so we used the county code crosswalk. We applied the T-MSIS distributions of enrollees in eligibility groups and congressional districts to the MBES administrative enrollment data. Those data report enrollment for adults eligible through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and for all other Medicaid enrollees on a quarterly basis. Expansion States with Missing/Incomplete Expansion Data: Idaho and Virginia have data quality issues in the reporting of their ACA adult population in 2021 T-MSIS data, and North Carolina and South Dakota had not yet expanded Medicaid as of 2021. In those four states, we used the distribution of non-disabled adult enrollment to apportion ACA enrollment across congressional districts.