Tracking the Medicaid Provisions in the 2025 Reconciliation Bill

Updated: May 13, 2025

On May 11, the House Energy and Commerce Committee released draft legislative language of a bill to meet spending targets aimed at funding President Trump’s domestic priorities that includes significant changes to the Medicaid program. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the bill would decrease the federal deficit by more than the $880 billion over 10 years that was called for by the budget resolution passed by Congress in April. CBO preliminary estimates show that the Medicaid provisions would reduce the deficit by $625 billion over ten years and increase the number of people without health insurance by at least 7.6 million by 2034.

The following includes a summary of the Medicaid provisions included in the draft legislation compared to current law. The Energy and Commerce Committee is expected to consider this legislation in a committee mark-up on May 13, so provisions could change during that process.