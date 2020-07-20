Online Event: Highlights from the Virtual AIDS 2020 Conference

Earlier this month, the International AIDS Conference – the world’s largest conference on HIV and AIDS – took place on a virtual stage. Over five days, the conference showcased the latest research and analysis by leaders in the HIV sector. On Friday, July 24, 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m., the CSIS Global Health Policy Center and KFF (the Kaiser Family Foundation) will host a public event to discuss the outcomes of the AIDS 2020 Virtual Conference. The discussion will cover scientific developments, current HIV/AIDS funding levels, progress towards global targets, and the intersection of HIV and Covid-19. In addition, panelists will discuss the conference’s virtual platform and look forward to the next International AIDS Conference in 2022.

The event will feature a panel discussion with Monica Gandhi, AIDS 2020 San Francisco Local Chair and Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco;Shannon Hader, Deputy Executive Director, Programme at UNAIDS; Jennifer Kates, Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health & HIV Policy at KFF; and Greg Millett, Vice President and Director, Public Policy at amfAR. J. Stephen Morrison, Senior Vice President and Director of GHPC at CSIS, will moderate.

The event will be livestreamed on CSIS’s website. There is no need to RSVP.